Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $2,336,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $5,661,037.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,640.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,678 shares of company stock valued at $49,439,438. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.26. 28,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,011. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. Okta Inc has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Okta to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.