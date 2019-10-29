Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.68.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 310,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,371. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.