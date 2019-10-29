Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 149.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,775 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 26.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,350,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at about $11,334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 13.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,670,000 after acquiring an additional 328,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Andrew G. Wiltshire acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $261,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.11 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 136.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

