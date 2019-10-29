Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.35. 3,381,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,572,816. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

