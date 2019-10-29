Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 42,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $129.18 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

