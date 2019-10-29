Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 25,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

