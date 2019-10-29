Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

LAWS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.52. 19,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.83.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 288,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

