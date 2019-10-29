Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.03

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.03 and traded as low as $1.81. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 981,137 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $15.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.03.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

