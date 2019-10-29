Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 86.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,685.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

