Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.22.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.00. 2,718,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,236. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,336,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,063,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 858,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2,233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,431,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,392,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $141,464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

