Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Set at $129.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.82 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $117.96 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Landstar System by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Landstar System by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

