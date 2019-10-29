Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LANC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sidoti set a $154.00 price target on Lancaster Colony and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LANC opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $133.77 and a 52-week high of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $251,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,490,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,729,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

