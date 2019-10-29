Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 10,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $142,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C. William Griffin bought 10,665 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $174,266.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,206 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

