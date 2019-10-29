Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,182 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 30.62% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen set a $4.00 target price on Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

