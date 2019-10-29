Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in YY were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YY by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in YY by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in YY during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in YY by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in YY during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get YY alerts:

YY opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. YY Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.97 million. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that YY Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

YY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on YY from $98.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.01.

YY Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.