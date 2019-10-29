Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBE stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.09. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYBE. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

