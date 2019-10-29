KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KVH Industries stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 44,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $178.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). KVH Industries had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KVHI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,954 shares of company stock valued at $59,134. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 96,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.1% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

