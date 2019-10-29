KUN Price Hits $5.56 on Major Exchanges (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, KUN has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One KUN token can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00059296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market cap of $11,112.00 and approximately $583.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00216116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.01516328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00112168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

