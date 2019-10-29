Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

