Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,111,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 40,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,064,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 350,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.26.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

