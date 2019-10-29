Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,205,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4,398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 462,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 451,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,835,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

