Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 806,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,551. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
