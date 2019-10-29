Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 806,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,551. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,489 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 48,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

