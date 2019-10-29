Knowles (NYSE:KN) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles (NYSE:KN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KN. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.17. Knowles has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 4,866 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $100,969.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,586 shares of company stock valued at $527,298. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at about $2,853,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.