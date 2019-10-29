Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) versus Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kirkland Lake Gold and Barrick Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 10 2 0 2.17 Barrick Gold 0 6 6 0 2.50

Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus target price of $57.28, suggesting a potential upside of 30.12%. Barrick Gold has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.65%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barrick Gold pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $915.91 million 10.10 $273.94 million $1.36 32.37 Barrick Gold $7.24 billion 4.12 -$1.55 billion $0.35 47.91

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barrick Gold. Kirkland Lake Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 34.59% 29.11% 21.50% Barrick Gold -16.51% 3.49% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Barrick Gold on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia. It also owns gold mines and exploration properties in Africa; and gold projects located in South America and North America. Barrick Gold Corporation has strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold Group Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

