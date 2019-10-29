Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,843. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $87.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kingstone Companies news, insider Barry Goldstein purchased 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 613,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,228.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $105,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 35.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 42.8% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 83,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

