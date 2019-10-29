KickCoin Trading Down 8.2% This Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Exmo, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, CoinBene, Mercatox, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

