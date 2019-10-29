KeyCorp Weighs in on Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.89.

Shares of LSTR opened at $117.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 48,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

