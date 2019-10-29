KeyCorp Reiterates Sell Rating for Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. 6,312,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, Director Carol A. Williams bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,570,000 after acquiring an additional 176,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,798,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,580,000 after purchasing an additional 598,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,216,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after purchasing an additional 909,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,818,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,059,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,657,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,696,000 after purchasing an additional 299,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.