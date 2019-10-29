Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.10, approximately 6,416,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 1,249,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

FRAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keane Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $538.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Keane Group’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Keane Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Keane Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Keane Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keane Group by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Keane Group by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

