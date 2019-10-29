KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 322,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,296,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

