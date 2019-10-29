KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 160,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 25.7% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.73. 590,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,223. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $192.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

