KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 48.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.0% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

HD stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.17. 81,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,794. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.