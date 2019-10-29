KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 731 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in General Motors were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. 9,351,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,962,827. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

