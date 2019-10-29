KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.10% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.41. 230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

