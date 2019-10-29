Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Trading Down 0.2%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.60 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79.88 ($1.04), 16,902 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 158,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 million and a PE ratio of -113.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Kape Technologies plc, a cybersecurity company, provides online security, privacy, and autonomy solutions worldwide. It develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates through three segments: App Distribution, Media, and Web Apps and License.

