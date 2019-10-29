Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives $29.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALV. TheStreet cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KALV opened at $11.75 on Friday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $203.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 144.64%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

