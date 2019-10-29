Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant updated its Q4 guidance to $1.23-1.31 EPS.

KAI traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Kadant has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $103.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The firm has a market cap of $987.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $400,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at $759,042.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $936,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,261. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

