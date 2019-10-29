K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 2.7%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), 4,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.91.
K3 Capital Group Company Profile
K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.
