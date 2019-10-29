K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 2.7%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), 4,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 89,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.92).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

