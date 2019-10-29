Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) Trading Down 3.1%

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), approximately 5,885,610 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.36. The firm has a market cap of $607.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37.

About Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS)

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

