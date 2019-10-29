Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 367 at Berenberg Bank

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 367 ($4.80) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 365.20 ($4.77).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 346.40 ($4.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 344.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 365.89. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 435 ($5.68).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

