Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) and AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Financial Comparison

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMS AG/ADR and Jungheinrich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Jungheinrich 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

AMS AG/ADR has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jungheinrich has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMS AG/ADR and Jungheinrich’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS AG/ADR $1.63 billion 2.32 $110.32 million N/A N/A Jungheinrich $3.41 billion 0.34 N/A N/A N/A

AMS AG/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jungheinrich.

Profitability

This table compares AMS AG/ADR and Jungheinrich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS AG/ADR 4.82% 2.41% 0.89% Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AMS AG/ADR beats Jungheinrich on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. Its Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of forklifts and warehousing technology products. The company offers new forklifts, such as pallet trucks, order pickers, reach trucks, high rack stackers, forklift trucks, tow tractors, trailers, and shuttles; counterbalanced forklift trucks; and automated components, including automated guided vehicles, conveyor systems, and stacker cranes. It also provides batteries, electric drives/drivetrains, controllers, electro mechanic components/control pedals/displays, electric mounting panels, and cable sets; and develops software solutions. The company distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers and mail orders in Germany and internationally. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

