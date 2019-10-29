Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,072 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,804 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 353,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 6,220 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,391 shares of company stock worth $7,329,657 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of JCI opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

