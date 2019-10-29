John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. John Bean Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $4.80-$4.90 EPS.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $108.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.28 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $150,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,497.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

