John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

JBSS stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.83.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $509,550.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,053.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

