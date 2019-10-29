John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 4.50%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $478,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $768,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $509,550.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,955,053.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Sidoti boosted their target price on John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

