John Assaly Sells 32,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$1,442,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,272.08.

DOL traded down C$0.68 on Tuesday, reaching C$44.40. The company had a trading volume of 914,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,933. Dollarama Inc has a 1 year low of C$30.70 and a 1 year high of C$52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.13.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$946.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama Inc will post 2.1186258 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.40.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.