Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,353 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. 173,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,085. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $170.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

