Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,911. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $114.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

