Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. 459,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

