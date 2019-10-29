Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

